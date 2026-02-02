Super Bowl champ Russell Wilson reacts to name being in Epstein emails: 'Not today Satan'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson slammed the assertion he was connected with Jeffrey Epstein in any way after his name was mentioned in an email dump last week.

Wilson’s name was mentioned in an email chain among the 3 million the Justice Department released on Friday. It was seen in a correspondence between Epstein and his personal pilot, Larry Visoski. The two discussed Wilson potentially buying Epstein’s Gulfstream G-IV in 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Wilson firmly distanced himself from Epstein in a post on X.

"NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY Satan!" he wrote. "Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor never met the man.

"Thank God!!!"

Visoski wrote that Wilson, who was with the Seattle Seahawks at the time, was calling a broker about the plane "nonstop."

"Here is the dilemma, according to Russell," the email read. "Russell wants to sign a new contract with (the) Seattle SeaHawks before letting the media and his team know that he is Purchasing a Plane, he is concerned it will effect his contract negotiations for some reason??

NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL FACES MULTIPLE QUESTIONS OVER GIANTS CO-OWNER'S EMAILS WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN

"Russell is asking for a way to lock up the plane until his deal is signed, could be 2 weeks, or 2 months or more. He took many photos and video during the flight, with his wife or girlfriend Ciara (she’s a fairly popular singer)."

Visoski picked Epstein’s brain on a potential deal he could offer Wilson.

A representative for the Super Bowl champion told The Seattle Times that "never purchased the aircraft, nor was he aware that any aircraft discussed by third parties had any connection to Epstein."

The emails were released last week as part of the Justice Department’s dump of more than 3 million documents related to the investigation of the human trafficker and child sex offender.

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan federal jail cell Aug. 10, 2019. It was later ruled a suicide.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He faced up to 45 years in prison for crimes related to the sex trafficking of minors.