Super Bowl champ Russell Okung shares massive weight loss amid latest water fast

Okung played in the NFL from 2010 to 2020 and was around the 310-pound mark at one point

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Russell Okung was a first-round draft pick, two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks between 2010 and 2020.

As most offensive linemen do, Okung topped 310 pounds during his lengthy career. However, he has appeared to follow the suit of those who retired before him and shed a bunch of weight in retirement.

Russell Okung in training camp

Russell Okung, #76 of the Carolina Panthers, waits between drills during a training camp session at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Okung initially went on a water fast earlier this year and lost more than 100 pounds. After completing his second fast recently, the former NFL player is now down to 192 pounds. He chronicled his most recent weight-loss journey on his Instagram.

"Ultimately, I was still transitioning out of the NFL, I had a lot of questions about the world," Okung says in an Instagram video. "My entire worldview was completely shifting. There's still a lot of questions that I have. I don't want to say that they went away, but I do want to acknowledge that I have much more clarity, peace and acceptance that there are things that I cannot change.

Russell Okung of the Chargers

Russell Okung, #76 of the Los Angeles Chargers, looks to the scoreboard against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field on Dec. 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Harry Aaron/Getty Images)

"There are things that I can change and I am really [interested] in bringing my entire self to every experience that I encounter. I'm very happy 'cause I feel rooted. I feel grounded. I know why I'm here."

Okung was seen in the video sipping some juice for the first time in over a month.

On Tuesday, he revealed what he was consuming after the fast.

"What do I ‘eat’ after 40 days of water only fast?" he tweeted.

"Unleashing a week-long feast of nature’s candy and pharmacy - juiced raw fruits and vegetables. 

Russell Okung during the 12th man celebration

Caylin Hauptmann, left, and Russell Okung watched from the main stage during the 12th man celebration. (Jesse Beals/ Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Low sugar, high vitality."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.