Las Vegas Raiders

Super Bowl champ Jack Squirek, responsible for one of NFL's 'all-time great plays,' dead at 64

Squirek played for the Raiders and the Dolphins

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Jack Squirek, a former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl title with the Raiders and played one season with the Miami Dolphins, has died, Las Vegas announced Saturday. He was 64.

Squirek played five seasons in the NFL, four with the Raiders when the team was in Los Angeles. The Raiders remembered him as a "central figure in one of pro football’s all-time great plays."

Jack Squirek vs Redskins

Jack Squirek of the Los Angeles Raiders returns an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl XVIII on Jan. 22, 1984, at Tampa Stadium in Florida. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

"With the Raiders leading Washington near halftime of Super Bowl XVIII, Squirek intercepted a screen pass and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown to give the Silver and Black an insurmountable 21-3 lead in the eventual victory," the team said. "He originally joined the Raiders as a second-round draft pick out of Illinois in 1982 and played in 53 career games with the Raiders before finishing his pro career with Miami.

"The thoughts and deepest condolences of the Raider Nation are with the Squirek family at this time."

Jack Squirek and Sam Merriman run

Linebacker Sam Merriman of the Seattle Seahawks and Jack Squirek, right, of the Los Angeles Raiders on the field during their game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 15, 1985. (George Rose/Getty Images)

He had one tackle in the Raiders’ 38-3 Super Bowl win.

Squirek played 55 games in his NFL career, recording an interception and three sacks. He spent his final season with the Dolphins and played two games before he stepped away.

Jack Squirek died

Jack Squirek died at the age of 64. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

His obituary was published on Friday and he was remembered as a beloved husband and devoted father.

