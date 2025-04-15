Super Bowl champ Don Hasselbeck dead at 70

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos
Published
Don Hasselbeck, a Super Bowl champion tight end who played nine years in the NFL, died after going into cardiac arrest at his home, his son said Monday. He was 70.

Matt Hasselbeck, the former NFL quarterback and son of the elder Hasselbeck, remembered his father in a post on X.

Don Hasselbeck makes a catch

New England Patriots' Don Hasselbeck, #80, fights to hold on to a pass as Washington Redskins' Monte Coleman, #51, tries to shake the ball loose on Oct. 25, 1981. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart, File)

"He was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach, player, coworker, artist, mentor, and storyteller. Despite being an All-American at Colorado and a Super Bowl Champion with the Raiders, what we are most proud of is the leader he was for our family," he wrote.

"He helped set our feet on solid ground. Married to and in love with our mom, Betsy, for 50 years, they built their house on the rock of Jesus Christ. Our dad’s prayer journals, in his meticulous handwriting and in a rainbow of pen colors, hold each of our names and needs. Many of you who have known our father, have been thoughtfully prayed for in the pages of his journals."

Don Hasselbeck was a second-round pick in the 1977 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He played for the Patriots until 1983, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Raiders.

He played 14 games with the Raiders and appeared in each of their playoff games en route to their Super Bowl win over the Washington Redskins.

Hasselbeck then spent one season each with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants before he retired.

"There is a 6’ 7" hole in our hearts. He will be so missed by so many. We are beyond grateful that he was our dad and look forward to Heaven and being all together again," Matt Hasselbeck added.

Don Hasselbeck playing for Colorado

University of Colorado's tight end Don Hasselbeck, #89, takes University of Texas' Steve Collier, #28, for a three-yard ride in the first quarter of the Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl game in Houston on Dec. 27, 1975. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky, File)

Both of Don Hasselbeck’s sons, Matt and Tim, both played in the NFL.

He had 107 catches for 1,542 yards and 18 touchdowns in 123 career games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.