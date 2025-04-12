Bill Belichick reveals massive Patriots regret he made twice, in new book

Bill Belichick is solely focused on revitalizing the North Carolina Tar Heels' football program in the first college coaching stint of his illustrious career.

But his new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football," Belichick reflects on his time with the New England Patriots.

And while there’s a bunch of lessons to learn about success and what it takes to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Belichick did reveal a big regret he had for a decision he made while leading the way in Foxborough – one that he made twice.

The New York Post reports an entire chapter dedicated to "Mistakes," which, yes, brings up not being able to keep Tom Brady a Patriot for his entire career.

However, Belichick also mentions passing up on a particular MVP quarterback in the league today: Lamar Jackson.

When Jackson was drafted 32nd overall in 2018, the Baltimore Ravens traded back into the first round to nab him with the final pick on day one. Since then, he has won two MVP awards over seven seasons, though he hasn’t had the postseason success he’d like along the way.

The Patriots were coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, giving them the 31st overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. They would select Sony Michel out of Georgia at that spot instead of taking Jackson. The Philadelphia Eagles, winners of the Super Bowl during the 2017 season, traded their No. 32 pick to the Ravens, and the rest is history.

But why twice? Well, the Patriots owned the No. 23 pick earlier in the NFL Draft, which they used on offensive tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn, another Georgia product, that shored up their line in front of Brady.

However, Brady was about to be 41 years old, and while he was still performing, the team had to think about the future at the most important position in the sport.

It wasn’t an immediate regret for the Patriots, as they’d go on to win the Super Bowl over the Los Angeles Rams, where Michel capped a rookie season with 931 yards and six touchdowns. Wynn also went on to start 50 games for the Patriots from 2019 to 2022.

Now, Jackson didn’t get off to a roaring start to his career, with Joe Flacco still the veteran option above him on the depth chart. But when it was time to pass off the starting duties to Jackson, he took off under John Harbaugh. The Ravens made the playoffs five of the next six seasons following the Patriots’ Super Bowl, while things started to slowly crumble in Foxborough.

Brady left before the 2020 season, and he’d go on to win the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also employed Rob Gronkowski at tight end.

The Patriots would take Mac Jones 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft in hopes he would be the right answer at the position. And though they made the playoffs in his rookie campaign, he didn’t pan out long-term as the Patriots posted sub .500 seasons for three straight years.

