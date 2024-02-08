Super Bowl announcer doesn't understand 'uproar' of Taylor Swift coverage, gives peek into planning for her

With Travis Kelce playing in the Super Bowl this weekend, Taylor Swift will undoubtedly be appearing on our television screens if she makes it to Las Vegas in time from Tokyo from her Eras Tour as planned.

Swift has been to a dozen Kansas City Chiefs games this season since the two became an item, and she's been shown countless times each game.

Jim Nantz, the lead play-by-play announcer for this year's Super Bowl, says there is no set plan for how many times Swift will be shown during the game.

"I react," Nantz said on "The Dan Patrick Show," adding he has "zero" say on how often Swift is shown.

Nantz says he lets lead director Mike Arnold take the reins, and he doesn't feel the need to add anything extra.

"Listen, it’s all about instincts. The way I call it, the way [Arnold] directs it, it’s gotta be a feel thing. You know, Kelce makes a big play, [Arnold’s] gonna cut to her for a second or two. That doesn’t mean it needs commentary with that shot. It just blends in with the replay, another crowd shot. But I’ve never said, on the cough switch, ‘Give me a shot of Taylor right now.'

"So, he has great judgment, our director, and so does our producer [Jim Rickhoff]. They’ll figure it out. There’s not a single word said about, ‘We’re gonna show her here, here and here.’ And I’ve probably, 99% of the time — ’cause I’ve had eight games with her present — I don’t even reference the fact, ‘Well, there’s Taylor!’"

Nantz added that he doesn't understand the "uproar" over Swift's TV time.

"I don’t get it," Nantz said. "At the AFC championship game, Travis had a huge part in their win, and they cut to her a number of times. But, in the end, someone did the study on it. It was 44 seconds was how long she was on our three-hour, 15-minute broadcast."

Swift is slated to perform a concert in Japan for her Eras Tour Saturday night. With the 17-hour time difference, she could get to Vegas roughly 24 hours before kickoff.

The Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch from the Super Bowl four years ago.

