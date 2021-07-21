Suns extend NBA title drought in latest Finals loss

The Phoenix Suns lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals this season.

A win in the NBA Finals would have ended the franchise’s NBA championship drought. Phoenix came into the league in 1968 and now has appeared in three Finals but yielded no championships.

The Suns made it to the Finals in 1976, 1993 and 2021.

In 2021, the Bucks stopped the Suns thanks to an epic performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Suns have one of the longest title-less droughts in the NBA right now. Here’s where they rank.

5) New York Knicks

While New York City and Madison Square Garden are known to be the Mecca of basketball, the Knicks have not brought home a championship in 48 seasons. The Walt Frazier-led Knicks won the title in 1973 and their only other appearance in the Finals since came in 1999.

4). Los Angeles Clippers

It feels like the Clippers will forever be the little brother of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers have never made it to the NBA Finals, let alone won a championship since the franchise came into existence in 1970. It’s been 51 seasons of no championships.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George led the team to its first Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021.

3). Phoenix Suns

It’s been 53 seasons with the Suns. The 1975-76 team led by Paul Westphal couldn’t get the job done against the Boston Celtics. Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson failed to beat the Chicago Bulls in 1993.

Phoenix proved to be a title competitor in 2021 but ran into Antetokounmpo in the Finals.

2). Atlanta Hawks

With the Hawks’ latest run to the conference finals, there’s a feeling that the team is closing in on a championship. Winning one would end the franchise’s 63-season winless streak.

The Hawks last won a title when they were known as the St. Louis Hawks in 1958. Bob Petit led the team to victory over the Celtics.

1). Sacramento Kings.

Believe it or not, the Kings franchise have an NBA championship.

Then known as the Rochester Royals, the team defeated the Knicks in seven games in the 1951 Finals to capture the title. Arnie Risen and Bob Davies were running the floor at the time.

It’s been 70 years for the franchise since then. The team has not even sniffed an NBA Finals appearance and has not even made the postseason since 2007.