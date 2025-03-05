Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Suns

Suns' Kevin Durant, coach Mike Budenholzer share intense moment in comeback win over Clippers

Phoenix won 119-117

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and head coach Mike Budenholzer were caught in an intense moment during the team’s victory Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant walked back to the bench when it appeared Budenholzer was trying to tell him something. Cameras caught Budenholzer grabbing Durant’s arm and the star basketball player ripping it away. The two had more words before resetting and getting on with the game.

Kevin Durant looks for space

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, #35, shields the ball from Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, #10, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Phoenix won the game 119-117 with Durant scoring 34 points. The Suns rallied from a 23-point deficit and trailed the Clippers by 19 points in the fourth quarter. 

Durant downplayed the moment in the postgame press conference.

"That’s what usually happens when you don’t know the dynamics of a relationship," he said, via PHNX Sports. "You catch something on TV, you get a quote, and now you’re pushing that narrative as if me and Bud don’t do that s--- all the time.

Kevin Durant and Kris Dunn

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, #35, drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn, #8, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

"We’re competitive as two individuals who want to see things done the right way. Sometimes, my way ain’t the way Bud want to do it and vice versa. … If we both didn’t care, we wouldn’t have stuff like that."

Durant said he was glad the Suns picked up the win.

Phoenix has had an up-and-down season with Durant calling out the team’s performance in their most recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Phoenix is 29-33 on the year and sits three games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the final spot in clinching a berth into the play-in tournament.

Mike Budenholzer coaches

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer calls to players in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The Clippers, who are ninth in the Western Conference, are 32-29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.