'Stone Cold' Steve Austin talks state of pro wrestling, 'honored' to have lasting impact on WWE

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin the professional wrestling business is in a great place and while smaller organizations have taken off over recent years he still doesn’t believe anyone could match the production value of WWE.

WWE put on a two-night spectacle at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, for WrestleMania 39 and did the same for WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Austin told Fox News Digital that until someone matches the production value of a WWE live event, no company is going to rival it.

"Seems like it is to me by all accounts," he said when asked about the state of the wrestling industry. "Man, they just had WrestleMania 39 at SoFi in LA and it was spectacular. Those guys and gals put on two nights of extraordinary matches. I think the crowd went home truly satisfied each night. The main event in the second night, they got it right. The right finish, the right execution. It was magnificent. So, I think it’s in a great place.

"I know (AEW) is out there. Some smaller organizations and I wish them all the best of luck in the world, to have full houses and for everybody to stay healthy and for the business to continue to thrive. There’s this perceived, like, I don’t know. It’s not AEW versus WWE like it was WWE versus WCW back in those days.

"But you know, there’s competition there but will they ever reach … when you look at the production of that WrestleMania that just happened, that’s a production level that would exceed anything that the NFL could put on. Any organization in the world, you look at the production value that WWE delivered at 39 or 38 or whatever they do, you can be on the same level with them but I can’t say that there’s anybody better at putting on a live event much less an extravaganza like WrestleMania, like WWE does."

All things considered, Austin said he believes there’s a "bright future" ahead for WWE.

Austin has not participated in a full-length match since he battled The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. He had an impromptu match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 and told Fox News Digital he was nearing a return to the ring at WrestleMania 39 but couldn’t due to a scheduling conflict with the filming of his new show "Stone Cold Takes on America" which premiers on A&E on Sunday night.

But even being away from full-time professional wrestling for so long, Austin’s legacy has a lasting impact. Owens uses the stunner as his finishing move and LA Knight has coined the catch phrase, "Yeah!" after Austin coined "What?!" during his prime.

Austin told Fox News Digital he appreciates the impact he’s had on the industry.

"I was influential," he said. "People have always stomped people in the turnbuckle but no one really stomped anybody in the turnbuckle like I did. You see that a lot as well. So, I’m just honored that they’ve studied my body of work and saw or heard something that resonated with people and they could put a different spin on something and make it work for them.

"I’m not the originator of the stomp in the corner. I put my spin on it. I think the guys and gals are trying to put their spin on it. But, when you have someone, and I’m not blowing smoke, I’ve had a pretty good run, so if you’re doing things like ‘look what Steve did to get this reaction, let me try to do that but in a different way.’ I don’t think they’re plagiarizing or copying. I think I was influential and I’m honored."