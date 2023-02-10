Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Steven Alker's caddie, Sam Workman, dead at 55 after cancer battle: 'Privilege walking the fairways with you'

Workman caddied for Alker since 2019

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sam Workman, caddie for the reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion, Steven Alker, suddenly passed on Monday, less than a week after his cancer diagnosis was announced, Alker confirmed on social media. He was 55. 

Alker released a statement on Instagram confirming Workman’s passing, which he said was "sudden." 

Steven Alker, of New Zealand, left, celebrates on the 18th hole with his caddie Sam Workman after winning the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Golf Club on May 1, 2022 in The Woodlands, Texas. 

Steven Alker, of New Zealand, left, celebrates on the 18th hole with his caddie Sam Workman after winning the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Golf Club on May 1, 2022 in The Woodlands, Texas.  (Riely/Getty Images)

"Words cannot describe the sudden passing of Sam Workman from his fight with cancer on February 6, 2023. You will be missed by so many. It has been a privilege walking the fairways with you ‘my man,’" Alker wrote in an Instagram caption.

PRO GOLF STEVEN ALKER SAYS CADDIE, SAM WORKMAN, DIAGNOSED WITH TERMINAL CANCER

"Our deepest condolences go out to Sam’s family and his closest friends. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of sorrow." 

Steven Alker, of New Zealand, and his caddie Sam Workman, right, hold the Charles Schwab Cup on the 18th green after the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on Nov. 13, 2022 in Phoenix.

Steven Alker, of New Zealand, and his caddie Sam Workman, right, hold the Charles Schwab Cup on the 18th green after the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on Nov. 13, 2022 in Phoenix. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Alker has been partnered with Workman since 2019. Since working together, Alker has won five tournaments on the PGA Tour Championship and was most recently awarded the Charles Schwab Cup in 2022. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Sam Workman has been much more than just a professional golf caddie to me the last four years," Alker said on social media last week. 

"He has been a friend, a motivator, a decision maker and a fighter. We’ve had some tough times and, as of late, some really good times. He’s been like an older brother to me since we first got connected in 2019."

Steven Alker, of New Zealand, hugs caddie Sam Workman after winning the Charles Schwab Cup following the final round the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on Nov. 13, 2022 in Phoenix.

Steven Alker, of New Zealand, hugs caddie Sam Workman after winning the Charles Schwab Cup following the final round the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on Nov. 13, 2022 in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to an obituary, Workman began golfing with his father and grandfather at 6 years old. He is survived by his mother, Kathy Young, sister, Michele Workman, and many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.