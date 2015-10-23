Steve Smith says he'll quit if Ravens trade him

Baltimore Ravens receiver Steve Smith returned to the field last Sunday, just days after suffering microfractures in his back. Baltimore has gotten off to a dismal 1-5 start and given itself a massive hole to dig out of in the AFC.

But Smith, a potential Hall of Famer who said earlier this year that he plans to retire at the end of the season, has no interest in a trade to a contender. In fact, it's just the opposite; Smith told the team's official website Friday: "If they traded me, I'd quit today." He added: "I like to finish what I started."

The comments came on the heels of a Yahoo Sports report Friday morning that Smith has been informed by Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome that he is unlikely to be traded. Coach John Harbaugh seconded that notion Friday, saying at his media availability that "there is no chance" of Smith's being dealt.

At 36, Smith is one of only five receivers in the league averaging at least 100 receiving yards a game. As for whether his strong year has caused him to reconsider his plans to retire, Smith was noncommittal Friday.

"This is a week-to-week game," Smith told the media. "Every game presents its own issues. I can't keep following with, 'Well, this is how I feel.'"

What Smith seemed sure of, though, is that he's not putting much thought into anything other than what the Ravens can do to improve and get back in the AFC playoff picture.

"We're trying to fix all the damn holes in this boat right now. That's what we're focusing on," Smith said. "Our focus is on Arizona."