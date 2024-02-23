Steve Kerr agrees to record-breaking contract extension with Warriors: report

Steve Kerr is staying in Bay Area for just a bit longer.

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly agreed to a record-breaking two-year, $35 million extension with their head coach.

Kerr's deal would go into effect next season, as his current contract was set to expire following this season, reports ESPN.

His $17.5 million annual value will be the highest ever given to a coach.

The 58-year-old Kerr recently won his 500th game and has guided Golden State to four championships with a star-studded roster led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

The season has not gone as planned for the Warriors this season though - amid struggles, Thompson has been moved to the bench.

Green also was suspended indefinitely by the NBA due to repeated hard fouls and unruly behavior on the floor - before last season started, Green punched then-teammate Jordan Poole from point-blank range at practice.

But the struggles clearly do not outweigh the dynastic fortune the Warriors have had since the 2014-15 season, which was their first of four titles since then.

The new deal puts his in line with Curry's deal that also will end at the end of the 2025-26 season. Kerr's .655 winning percentage if the fifth-best in NBA history.

Since Kerr has coached the Warriors, they have been to six total Finals - they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers after their record-breaking 73-9 season, which was the catalyst to bringing in Kevin Durant. They also lost to the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

He is 501-264 since joining the Warriors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

