Stephen F. Austin pushes win streak to 18, finishes conference play perfect

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- €” Thomas Walkup scored a career-high 37 points and Stephen F. Austin extended the nation's longest win streak to 18 games with an 85-64 win over rival Sam Houston State on Saturday night.

The win gives the Lumberjacks a perfect 18-0 record in Southland Conference play this season, the second time in three years they have accomplished the feat and just the 20th time in Division I history.

Walkup finished 14 of 18 from the field and added eight boards and five assists. Dallas Cameron finished with 10 points for Stephen F. Austin (25-5, 18-0).

Jovante' Spivey led Sam Houston State (17-14, 10-4) with 15 points.

The Lumberjacks led 43-29 at halftime and pushed the lead past 20 (66-44) on a Dallas Cameron 3 with 11:35 left. Two Trey Pinkney free throws pushed the Stephen F. Austin lead to a game high 23 (74-51).

The game was the regular-season finale for both teams.