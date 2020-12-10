Stephen Curry has no plans on 'switching jerseys any time soon' amid looming Warriors extension deadline

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reiterated his desire to play for the team for the remainder of his career.

With a decision on a contract extension coming in less than two weeks, Curry told 95.7 The Game on Wednesday he has no plans to wear any other jersey.

STEPHEN CURRY WANTS TO STAY WITH WARRIORS REST OF HIS CAREER

“As far as the position I’m in, obviously the relationship with Bob and Joe and whatnot we’re going to have those conversations. At the end of the day, I don’t feel any pressure either way. I just feel like I know I’m committed to being here. I’ve talked about how I want to play here for the rest of my career and that is a priority and an importance in terms of how I see things.

“We’ll see what happens in 13 days but either way it goes I don’t plan on switching jerseys any time soon.”

ANTETOKOUNMPO WON'T SAY WHETHER HE WILL SIGN SUPERMAX OFFER

Curry said earlier in the week that discussions about a contract extension have begun. He signed a five-year, $201 million deal in July 2017 that was the richest-ever at the time. He is entering his 12th NBA season and has been a main player in each of the Warriors’ recent championships.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was expected to make about $43 million this season – a number that could be lowered due to the financial strains of the coronavirus pandemic.