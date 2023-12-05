Expand / Collapse search
Stephen A. Smith suggests potential Joe Biden replacement for Democratic Party in 2024 election

Smith: 'We need a new president'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Stephen A. Smith talks 2024 presidential election

Stephen A. Smith talks 2024 presidential election

ESPN personality and OutKick's Clay Travis talk about who the pundit will vote for in the 2024 presidential election.

Stephen A. Smith is on the record saying, "We need a new president."

However, it seems President Biden is going to run for re-election, much to the ESPN host's dismay.

Smith's main concern with Biden is that he'll be 82 years old by the time he'd potentially be re-elected and has shown "flagrant slippage."

Stephen A. Smith at the Finals

Stephen A. Smith before the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets meet in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals June 1, 2023, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Smith said in his "perfect world," Vice President Kamala Harris would have "showed up and had more of an impact," but that "has not been the case."

So, he offered a solution for the Democratic Party.

"Now, here's where I'm going: I am in no way saying that me, myself, supports this move, but what makes sense if you are a flaming liberal, what makes sense is that Biden bows out, and [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom takes the mantle and runs for the presidency against … the Republican nominee," he told OutKick's Clay Travis.

Gov Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks alongside local officials at the opening of a recently completed Clean California beautification project. (California Gov. Gavin Newsom YouTube channel)

Smith reiterated his stance on Biden while speaking with Travis.

"We need a new president. The man is gonna be 82 years of age in the year 2024. There's no way around it. We need to stop." he said.

"If you're a liberal, there's a lot of people that agree with what Biden has done. They look at the economy. They don't think it's that bad. They look at inflation issues. They don't think it's that bad. They don't think we're in a recession or anything like that. These are the kind of things they say. Getting folks out of jail for non-violent crimes. They give him credit for that. There's a litany of things. …

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden was recently grilled by The Washington Post for all the embellished stories he has told audiences over his career. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"But … there's no reason to doubt you'll be this way for the next four years. And you cannot tell me that that's what he's showing us. It's just a fact."

Newsom has been California's governor since 2019.