Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL Draft

Stephen A. Smith calls Shedeur Sanders falling in the NFL Draft 'appalling'

'I find this very appalling and very alarming and very disturbing,' Smith said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Is the criticism of Shedeur Sanders getting out of hand? | The Herd Video

Is the criticism of Shedeur Sanders getting out of hand? | The Herd

Colin Cowherd reacts to an anonymous NFL coach saying Shedeur Sanders is ‘not good’ and questions whether the criticism ahead of the draft has gone too far.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders is the biggest question entering Thursday's NFL Draft. 

Sanders, once a candidate to be the top pick in this year's draft, is rumored to be falling on draft boards, according to multiple reports.

Some reports have suggested Sanders may not even be taken in the first round. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Deion and Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders (right) with son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans Feb. 6, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

For ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, the notion that Sanders, one of the top quarterbacks in college football this year, could fall out of the first round is "appalling." 

"I'm trying to figure out is what the hell is the precipitous drop all about?" Smith said on ESPN's "First Take" Thursday. 

"We know this brother can play. We know about whether he doesn't have the greatest motor or the greatest arm. The accuracy is there. The poise is there. The pedigree is there. We see all of these things along with his skill set and what he's been able to do on the collegiate level, and here we are now wondering if this guy is going to be a second-round pick. I find this very appalling and very alarming and very disturbing."

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN'T-MISS MOMENTS

Stephen A Smith in 2024

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "NBA Countdown" set at Intuit Dome. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Sanders led the Big 12 Conference with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. In his 50 college games, Sanders threw for 14,347 yards, 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. 

He was projected to be one of the top players taken and potentially the first player taken during and shortly after the college football season. 

However, Sanders' draft stock has come into question in recent weeks amid concerns about his character. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An anonymous NFL coach recently told the NFL Network Sanders was "the worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life." 

"He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates," the coach continued. "But the biggest thing is he's not that good." 

Another longtime AFC executive echoed that sentiment, telling the outlet, "It didn't go great in our interview. He wants to dictate what he's going to do and what's best for him. He makes you feel small." 

Shedeur Sanders speaks to media

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Sanders expressed confidence in a social media post just hours before the draft Thursday. 

"Legendary," he posted on X Thursday morning.

He added, "I’m built for whatever today may bring."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.