Shedeur Sanders fires off confident social media messages ahead of NFL Draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders may be one of the best players available in the NFL Draft, but where he eventually lands is becoming more cloudy by the minute ahead of the event.

The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback put together a solid year in his final season with the team, leading the Big 12 Conference with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes.

He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With hours to go before possibly hearing his name called in the first round, Sanders hyped himself up.

"Legendary," he posted on X on Thursday morning.

He added, "I’m built for whatever today may bring."

Opinions of Sanders have differed greatly. He’s been considered by some as one of the best players in the draft, while others have said there’s nothing special about him, and he could turn into a "fringe starter."

He dismissed the critics weeks before the draft.

"Well, everybody trying to make my stock drop right now, so who knows, man?" Sanders said in March. "You know just how life get. But it is what it is. It’s fool's gold. It ain’t real. Don’t believe (the) media."

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN'T-MISS MOMENTS

In February, he made his case as a franchise-changing quarterback.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back-to-back. You don't think I could come to an NFL franchise and change a program again? It's history, it's always going to repeat itself," Sanders said.

"If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me. So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I’ve done it over and over, so it should be no question why NFL franchises should pick me."

One key to turning a franchise around is strong leadership, which the Colorado star quarterback said is his best trait.

"I would say being a leader, that’s my best trait overall, because everything is mental. So, if I play my game from the neck up, I got to be able to adjust to my players, to have them have relatability for them to get to know me, for us to make everything smooth. I came from an HBCU and then went (to a Power Four conference), those two types of different players, and it’s very diverse, and getting to know people, talk to people and making everything genuine," Sanders said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s why when I’m here interacting with people, I love interacting with people so they can truly get to know me and not just know clicks or anything like that."

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.