©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry's wife dishes on parenting their 4 kids: 'Our relationship always comes first'

Steph and Curry have been together since their teens

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Ayesha Curry stressed the importance of maintaining her relationship with her husband, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, in an interview published on Thursday.

Steph and Ayesha Curry were married in 2011 and have four children together. Ayesha talked about how they are as parents in an interview with People magazine.

The Currys in Cleveland

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 19, 2022. (Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports)

"I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we're parents," she said. "And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first.

"And then honestly, it's just surrounding ourselves with people that are smarter than us and know what they're doing and can make the things run. And they allow us the space to be creative and they allow us the space to truly show up however we choose to. And I think that's what's really worked for us."

Ayesha and Dell Curry

Ayesha Curry and father-in-law Dell Curry during the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center in San Francisco, June 2, 2022. (Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports)

Steph and Ayesha met when they were young teenagers but did not start dating until a few years later. The two welcomed their fourth child last May.

Ayesha Curry was still on hand rooting for the NBA star as he helped Team USA capture a gold medal over France at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ayesha Curry and her children

Ayesha Curry with her children during the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase  in San Francisco, May 26, 2022. (Kelley L Cox-USA Today Sports)

Recently, Ayesha Curry had to shut down one of her Sweet July brick and mortar shops in Oakland, California, over safety concerns.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.