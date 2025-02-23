Steph Curry's wife dishes on parenting their 4 kids: 'Our relationship always comes first'

Ayesha Curry stressed the importance of maintaining her relationship with her husband, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, in an interview published on Thursday.

Steph and Ayesha Curry were married in 2011 and have four children together. Ayesha talked about how they are as parents in an interview with People magazine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we're parents," she said. "And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first.

"And then honestly, it's just surrounding ourselves with people that are smarter than us and know what they're doing and can make the things run. And they allow us the space to be creative and they allow us the space to truly show up however we choose to. And I think that's what's really worked for us."

MAVERICKS LEGEND DIRK NOWITZKI CALLS SEEING LUKA DONCIC PLAY FOR LAKERS 'WEIRD'

Steph and Ayesha met when they were young teenagers but did not start dating until a few years later. The two welcomed their fourth child last May.

Ayesha Curry was still on hand rooting for the NBA star as he helped Team USA capture a gold medal over France at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recently, Ayesha Curry had to shut down one of her Sweet July brick and mortar shops in Oakland, California, over safety concerns.