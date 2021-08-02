Steph Curry set to sign 4-year, $215 million extension with Warriors: report

Steph Curry is staying home.

The 2021 NBA free agency kicked off on Monday, and the Golden State Warriors are expected to lock up their superstar point guard for the foreseeable future. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Curry will sign a four-year, $215 million extension, which will keep him with the Warriors through 2026.

Curry’s current deal was set to expire next summer.

A two-time NBA MVP, Curry was once again in the running for the award this past season. After practically missing all of the 2019-20 season with a broken hand, Curry averaged a career-high 32 points per game and garnered the second scoring title of his Hall of Fame career.

Curry also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. The Warriors finished with a 39-33 record and locked up the ninth seed in the Western Conference and an opportunity to make the playoffs. They fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the play-in tournament and eventually lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on their home court, which sent them home for the season.

In the overtime loss to the Grizzlies, Curry finished with 39 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 47 minutes of time on the court.

Curry once again proved that he is still one of the greatest players in the NBA. With the return of shooting guard Klay Thompson next season, the Warriors should once again be a formidable group and look to get back into the playoffs in the loaded West.