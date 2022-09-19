Stefon Diggs hauls in 3 touchdowns, Bills torch Titans in home opener

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was a beat down in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Monday night, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Tennessee Titans, 41-7.

A close game was seen midway through the second quarter at 10-7. But the Bills put together 34 unanswered points to run their opponent out of the building.

Once again, it was Bills quarterback Josh Allen finding chemistry with his top receiver, Stefon Diggs. Allen found Diggs for three touchdowns and 148 yards on 12 receptions, as he took advantage of a good matchup against a rookie cornerback in Roger McCreary all night.

Allen didn’t even play the fourth quarter, but he still finished with 317 yards through the air with four touchdowns, the first going to fullback Reggie Gilliam (two catches, 17 yards) to kick off the game on the Bills’ opening drive.

Diggs’ first touchdown was the easiest he may have all season, as Allen scrambled and found him wide open in the end zone.

His second, though, was a highlight-reel play as his post route ended in Diggs sprawling out to make the catch in the end zone for 46 yards.

And this dominant performance on offense came without the Bills’ number two receiver, Gabriel Davis, who was out with an ankle injury. Jake Kumerow took his spot on the outside and he hauled in two catches for 50 yards.

The Titans made this a game early with running back Derrick Henry punching one into the end zone on their first drive of the game. But after losing left tackle Taylor Lewan on the first offensive play of the game, the Bills’ defensive front was relentless and didn’t allow quarterback Ryan Tannehill to have much time in the pocket.

Tannehill was trying to force some passes, especially late when the Bills were running up the score. He had two interceptions and went 11-for-20 for 117 yards. Henry would have another down week on the ground, finishing with just 25 yards on 13 carries.

Tannehill’s second interception was taken to the house by linebacker Matt Milano for the Bills’ final touchdown of the game.

At that point, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel decided to give his rookie quarterback, Malik Willis some play. While he wasn’t good passing, going 1-for-4 for six yards, Willis showcased his prowess running for 16 yards on four carries.

However, he did end up fumbling on a read option play after running into his own teammate. Not the best NFL debut for the young quarterback out of Liberty.

Simply put, it was just a rough all-around night for the Titans on both sides of the ball.

For the Bills, it only reaffirmed what everyone was thinking after their rout of the Los Angeles Rams on the road last week to kick off the NFL season: These are the Super Bowl favorites for a reason.

Bills Mafia also showed out for their team in the home opener as expected, and Allen saluted their efforts in the stands. He even mentioned the traffic he ran through getting to the stadium hours before kickoff.

"We got the best fans in the world, and they showed out for us," he said.

The Bills will get back on the road and face a divisional opponent in Week 3, as the Miami Dolphins, another unbeaten team, welcome them to the Sunshine State.

The Titans, still searching for that first win of the season, will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Nashville next week.