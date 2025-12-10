Steelers star expected to play in Week 15 after being hospitalized with abdominal issue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DK Metcalf put together his best game of the season just when the Pittsburgh Steelers needed it the most.

He had seven catches for 148 yards and helped Pittsburgh hold off the Baltimore Ravens, 27-22. After the game, the two-time Pro Bowler had a health scare.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Metcalf was treated for an abdominal issue after he was hit in the abdomen during the game.

A Steelers spokesman told the NFL Network that Metcalf was taken to a local Baltimore hospital where he stayed overnight. He reportedly had stomach pains.

Tomlin said that Metcalf is progressing well from his ailment and is expected to play Monday when Pittsburgh takes on the Miami Dolphins.

"It got probably progressively worse after the game and so I’m appreciative of our medical experts," Tomlin said. "We just exercised an abundance of precaution. We didn’t want to get him in the air without having a complete understanding about what he was dealing with and they did a good job of that."

Metcalf was listed as questionable on the injury report.

The Steelers acquired Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason and became a top target for Aaron Rodgers.

He has 52 catches for 753 yards and five touchdowns. His touchdown total this season has so far matched last season. He only played in 15 games in 2024.

The Steelers are dealing with an abundance of bruised and battered players. Guard Andrus Peat, defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and safety Kyle Dugger were all listed as questionable with various injuries. Tackle Calvin Anderson was already ruled out with a knee issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.