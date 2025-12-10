Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers star expected to play in Week 15 after being hospitalized with abdominal issue

Metcalf had a terrific game against the Ravens

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Steelers ‘didn’t silence critics’ with win, Reckless for Phillip Rivers to play for the Colts? | FTF Video

Steelers ‘didn’t silence critics’ with win, Reckless for Phillip Rivers to play for the Colts? | FTF

Phillip Rivers at 44-years-old was signed by the Indianapolis Colts to their practice squad. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if this is a mistake, and if the Pittsburgh Steelers silenced their critics with a win over the Baltimo...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

DK Metcalf put together his best game of the season just when the Pittsburgh Steelers needed it the most.

He had seven catches for 148 yards and helped Pittsburgh hold off the Baltimore Ravens, 27-22. After the game, the two-time Pro Bowler had a health scare.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Tomlin walks on the field

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Metcalf was treated for an abdominal issue after he was hit in the abdomen during the game. 

A Steelers spokesman told the NFL Network that Metcalf was taken to a local Baltimore hospital where he stayed overnight. He reportedly had stomach pains.

Tomlin said that Metcalf is progressing well from his ailment and is expected to play Monday when Pittsburgh takes on the Miami Dolphins.

"It got probably progressively worse after the game and so I’m appreciative of our medical experts," Tomlin said. "We just exercised an abundance of precaution. We didn’t want to get him in the air without having a complete understanding about what he was dealing with and they did a good job of that."

Metcalf was listed as questionable on the injury report.

DK Metcalf catches a pass

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) catches a pass against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

QUESTIONABLE CALL TAKES CRUCIAL TD AWAY FROM RAVENS IN CLOSE LOSS TO DIVISIONAL RIVALS

The Steelers acquired Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason and became a top target for Aaron Rodgers.

He has 52 catches for 753 yards and five touchdowns. His touchdown total this season has so far matched last season. He only played in 15 games in 2024.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers are dealing with an abundance of bruised and battered players. Guard Andrus Peat, defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and safety Kyle Dugger were all listed as questionable with various injuries. Tackle Calvin Anderson was already ruled out with a knee issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue