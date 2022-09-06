Steelers name Mitch Trubisky starting QB, team captain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mitch Trubisky has had an up-and-down start to his NFL career, spending his first four years in Chicago as the starting quarterback before signing a one-year deal in Buffalo to back up Josh Allen.

Trubisky signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason , and he’ll once again be a starting NFL QB after winning the quarterback competition during training camp.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin named Trubisky the starter for Pittsburgh’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, one day after naming him a team captain.

"Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback and our captain," Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference.

JETS NOT RULING OUT ZACH WILSON FOR WEEK 1: ‘IT’S POSSIBLE’

"We're just really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us. He's a guy that came to us with franchise quarterback experience if you will. He's comfortable in those shoes. He's been the focal point of a football team, in the organization before. He's had success in doing so.

"Like I mentioned when we acquired him, he took the Bears to the playoffs two out of four years. He has a winning record as a starting quarterback. Those things were attractive to us. His athleticism and mobility were attractive to us."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kenny Pickett, the Steelers' 2022 first-round draft pick, will be the backup quarterback, and Mason Rudolph will be listed as the third-string QB on the depth chart.

Trubisky signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh during the offseason as he attempts to revitalize his career. He had a solid preseason, completing 24 of 34 passing attempts for 283 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's a tremendous honor," Trubisky said of being named a captain, according to ESPN. "Anytime you're voted by your peers and your teammates, it obviously means a lot. I just come in here, try to lead by example, earn the trust of my teammates. And for them to vote me captain, it definitely means a lot."