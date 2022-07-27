Steelers' Mike Tomlin on quarterback race: 'We're not going to micromanage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering new territory without veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at the helm this season, but longtime head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t looking to "micromanage" his options in the meantime.

Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett are in a battle for the starting job, but Tomlin said Tuesday that he wants to watch how the situation unfolds organically before making a decision ahead of Week 1.

"I'll say this, because that's the elephant in the room: We're not going to micromanage or overmanage this quarterback competition. The depth chart will not rest on every throw," he said.

"We're going to be a little more steady than that. I think it's important, from a leadership perspective, to not overmanage it, to not be too impulsive, and so that's what I relayed to those guys, and our actions will continue to display that mindset."

Trubisky, who took the lead with first-team reps during camp this offseason, bounced from the Chicago Bears to the Buffalo Bills last season, serving as a backup to Josh Allen.

Rudolph has been a backup for the Steelers for the last three seasons with 10 career starts.

As for Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Tomlin likes what he’s seen so far.

"I think that when you're 22, 23, 24 years old and you've been playing quarterback all your life, you understand those informal responsibilities [of leadership] that come with the position. I'm more concerned about tangible things: accuracy, taking care of the ball, and things of that nature," Tomlin said of the former University of Pittsburgh quarterback.

"I don't have any level of concern of those things being in his wheelhouse. I watched him do it next door, in terms of leading his guys and being what quarterbacks need to be. I don't think that's going to be a significant discussion."

Pickett’s best season at Pitt was his fifth year, during which he logged 4,319 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes, drastically increasing draft stock.

