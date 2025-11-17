NFL suspends Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase one game for spitting incident in loss vs Steelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL has suspended Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for one game for spitting at Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey during their Week 11 game Sunday afternoon.

Chase denied spitting at Ramsey, who was ejected after throwing a punch at the star receiver in the fourth quarter. However, video evidence showed otherwise, leading to the NFL’s discipline.

Chase’s one-game suspension will cost him his usual weekly paycheck of $448,333, as well as a $58,823 per-game active bonus, according to ESPN.

The NFL said Chase violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to "any act that is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

The incident occurred when Chase and Ramsey were face-to-face, their facemasks pressed together, between plays in the fourth quarter. At first, no one understood why Ramsey grabbed Chase’s facemask and punched him, leading to his ejection.

The AFC North rivals had exchanged words earlier in the game, but moments like that can happen between two of the league’s best players, especially in a divisional matchup.

After the game, Ramsey accused Chase of spitting at him during their confrontation, leading to the punches thrown. Chase quickly denied the accusation, saying he never opened his mouth toward Ramsey. Again, video evidence showed otherwise.

Chase’s actions were criticized by many in the sports world, including some outside football. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson ridiculed Chase for his actions on X.

"How’d we get to spitting on a person?" Jackson wrote. "Ja Marr (sic) it’s an act that never goes away. It brands you, you wear it forever. Where did you learn that? For sure not your parents. Do that to him in a private place so he can whip ur (sic) butt for memory. Your (sic) a great player be a great leader."

Chase will exercise his right to appeal the suspension, according to multiple reports.

The Bengals, now 3-7 after losing three straight games, will head into Week 12 against a red-hot New England Patriots team without the league’s leader in receptions. Chase has 79 catches on 117 targets for 861 yards through 10 games, ranking second in the NFL behind Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,146 yards). He also has five receiving touchdowns this season.

