Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin noncommittal on starting quarterback after latest loss

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was noncommittal about Devlin Hodges being the team’s starting quarterback for the final two games of the season after Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Hodges was 23-for-38 with 202 passing yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in the 17-10 loss. Tomlin had originally made Hodges the starter because he wasn’t “killing” them like Mason Rudolph was in his poor stretch of games. Now, it seems like Tomlin is wavering once again.

“I am not getting into that, guys,” Tomlin said, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We just lost a football game. I’m not going to make an announcement every week or every time I stand in front of you guys in terms of who is playing quarterback or any other position for that matter.”

Hodges was also unsure whether he was still the starter after his Week 15 performance.

“I hope I’m the guy but whatever happens, happens. I’m going to be supportive. This is about the team, not me,” he said.

The Steelers’ quarterback situation has been a rollercoaster since Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season due to an injury.

Through six games, Hodges has 884 passing yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. Rudolph has 1,636 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in nine games this season.

Pittsburgh has two games left this season and their playoff hopes hang in the balance. They are currently 8-6 and still have the last playoff spot in the AFC.