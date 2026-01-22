Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New England Patriots

Patriots near one of biggest NFL turnarounds in history as they prepare for AFC title game

The Pats went 4-13 last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

From 2001 to 2018, the New England Patriots were defined by 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, including one in each of the final eight seasons of that span.

After six seasons failing to make it back to the title game, and a span of falling to nearly rock bottom, the Patriots are back to what feels like home.

The Patriots, with Bo Nix's injury, are the favorites to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in the post-Tom Brady era, which is impressive in itself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks with Drake Maye #10 during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

However, nobody could have predicted this after what had gone on in recent years.

In the first three seasons after Brady left, the Pats went 7-9, 10-7 (made the playoffs with rookie Mac Jones) and 8-9. But the 2023 and 2024 seasons both ended with 4-13 records.

The first of those was under Bill Belichick in his final season with the team after 24 years. After Belichick left, Jerod Mayo was given the job, but he did not find success.

Mayo was given the short end of the stick and let go after one season, a move that garnered a lot of controversy. However, it appears to be all worth it.

Mike Vrabel speaks

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel discusses the team’s recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium on March 13, 2025.  (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

ELI MANNING DISHES ON STATE OF THE GIANTS AFTER 'UNBELIEVABLE' JOHN HARBAUGH HIRE

The Pats then brought on Mike Vrabel, who has put himself in the Coach of the Year conversation after previous success with the Tennessee Titans.

The "1" in 4-13 was moved several places to the left as the Pats went 14-3, their highest win total since 2016, which was a Super Bowl-winning campaign.

Only four teams have won the Super Bowl just one season after finishing in last place in their division: the 1999 St. Louis Rams, the 2001 Patriots, the 2009 New Orleans Saints and the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles.

Those Rams are also the only team to go from four wins one season to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy the next. However, since they only played a 16-game season, the Pats could become the first team to lose 13 games and follow up with a Super Bowl victory.

Drake Maye throws ball

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye passes the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass.  (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New England has opened as a 5.5-point favorite with Jarrett Stidham taking over for Nix, who suffered a fractured ankle in their 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills last week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue