Steelers' Mason Rudolph praises Jesus Christ after delivering huge win

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph praised Jesus Christ following the team’s 34-11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night.

It was Rudolph’s first start since Nov. 14, 2021, against the Tennessee Titans. He was 17-of-27 with 290 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals and helped keep the Steelers in playoff contention.

But through the tough times, Rudolph said his faith pushed him to keep going.

"First off, I wanna say, just so thankful to my Creator, Jesus Christ, for giving me the opportunity to play this game and for carrying me through dark times, and getting me back here for this special moment," Rudolph told NBC’s Kathryn Tappen after the game.

Rudolph has been with the Steelers since 2018 and had been Ben Roethlisberger’s backup for most of his career. But over the last few years, he’s had to compete to keep the backup role against Mitchell Trubisky after getting beat out for the starting job by Kenny Pickett. Rudolph signed a one-year deal in the offseason to remain with the Steelers.

Pickett’s injuries this season have forced him to the sideline and Trubisky lost the opportunity after last week’s 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Rudolph was asked how it felt to get the win as an early Christmas gift.

"I don't know," he said, via the team’s website. "I got a treehouse when I was 12. This is definitely up there, though."

The Steelers are 8-7 this season and now sit in ninth place in the AFC playoff standings.