Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster appears to take part in dangerous milk crate challenge

JuJu Smith-Schuster had Pittsburgh Steelers fans holding their breath.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver was seen participating in the milk crate challenge, which got its start on TikTok – a social media platform Smith-Schuster has been criticized for using frequently.

The milk crate challenge dares an individual to set up a handful of milk crates and walk up and down them like stairs. TikTok had banned the challenge over safety concerns.

"TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off," the company told Tech Crunch in a statement.

It didn’t appear to stop Smith-Schuster from participating in the challenge. He was seen on video gingerly walking down the crates.

"Aw, this isn’t bad," someone on the video is heard saying.

Smith-Schuster completing the challenge comes at a curious time.

The Steelers are less than two weeks away from beginning the 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills – who made it to the AFC Championship last season. Smith-Schuster played in all 16 games last season, but signed a one-year deal in the offseason to return to Pittsburgh. Any chance of him getting hurt would put a damper on the chances of him signing a big deal in free agency in 2022.

Additionally, Smith-Schuster was heavily criticized for doing viral dances on opponents’ fields and begged the question whether he was more focused on growing his social media platforms rather than winning games on the field. Other teams have said they used the dancing as motivation for games.

Pittsburgh started the 2020 season winning their first 11 games before losing their final five, including getting blown out at home by the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs.