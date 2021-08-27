Stefen Wisniewski, two-time Super Bowl champ, retires from NFL and will become pastor

Two-time Super Bowl champion Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, after 11 seasons in the league.

Wisniewski won Super Bowls with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. He also played for the Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers from 2011 to 2020.

"After 10 seasons in the NFL, I’m retiring. I absolutely loved playing the game of football, but after 10 years, my body, my mind and my heart are telling me it’s time to move on," the 32-year-old said in a video posted on Twitter.

Wisniewski revealed in a separate statement that he will be focusing on becoming a pastor.

"As we learned while playing in empty stadiums last year, playing football is zero fun without you all. The adrenaline rush from hearing 60,000 plus fans screaming at the tops of their lungs for me and my team is one of the things I will miss mostly about playing. Seeing the intense joy on the faces of millions of fans during the Philly and Kansas City Super Bowl parades truly made those two of the best days of my life," he wrote.

"What am I gonna do next? I’m gonna be a pastor. The absolute best part of my life is my relationship with Jesus Christ and I can’t imagine a better fulltime job than teaching people the Bible and sharing the love of Christ with others."

The Raiders selected Wisniewski in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Injuries hampered the last part of his career.

His father, Leo, played four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and his uncle, Steve, was an eight-time Pro Bowler for the Raiders.