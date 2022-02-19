Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach amid racial discrimination lawsuit

Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three teams

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Brian Flores as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.

Flores was fired by the Miami Dolphins at the end of the 2021 season after the team missed the playoffs. He was the coach for the Dolphins for three seasons before joining the Steelers.

Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins takes the field during introductions prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams earlier this month alleging racial discrimination in his interviews and hiring processes and claiming Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross tried to pay him to lose games.

In the lawsuit, Flores alleged the New York Giants told third parties they were hiring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach. Flores pointed to a text message exchange with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who appeared to think he was texting Daboll and not Flores about getting the job. Flores had yet to actually interview.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers enters the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

In the lawsuit, Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told him he would be paid $100,000 for every loss during his first season in order for the team to tank and get a higher draft pick. Flores also alleged Ross pressured him to recruit a top unnamed quarterback to join the team. When he refused, Flores says he was cast as the "angry Black man" who was difficult to work with.

He said the alleged incidents with the Dolphins led to his ouster.

Flores also alleged he wasn’t given a fair shot at interviewing for the Denver Broncos head coaching position in 2019 before eventually being hired as the Dolphins’ head coach. He said John Elway, who is an executive in the Broncos’ front office, showed up disheveled and hungover for the interview.

All parties have denied the allegations.

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

The NFL hired former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for its defense against the suit.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.