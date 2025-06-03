Steelers fans irked over players' appearance at Trump speech receive letter from org

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers sent a letter to fans who took issue with players showing up to President Donald Trump's speech at the U.S. Steel plant in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Miles Killebrew and former running back Rocky Bleier, who won four Super Bowls in Pittsburgh in the 1970s, took the stage and presented the president with a custom No. 47 jersey.

Fans appeared to be upset with their appearance and let the Steelers organization know about it. The team noted in the letter that the views of the players do not necessarily reflect the views of the franchise. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the letter.

"We appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts with us. As valued fans, your voice is an essential part of what makes our Steelers community and fan base so strong," the letter reportedly read.

"We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base. Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views, and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization. Thank you again for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your passion and your continued support of the team."

A Stelelers spokesperson confirmed the organization responded to those who were upset.

Trump introduced each of the three players, praising Rudolph as a potential franchise quarterback for the Steelers.

"I happen to think a really good quarterback is a man named Mason Rudolph," Trump said. "I think he's going to get a big shot. He's tall. He's handsome. He's got a great arm. And I have a feeling he's gonna be the guy."

Trump also complimented Killebrew, calling the safety a "killer."

Former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell each stumped for Trump during his presidential campaign last October. The two appeared at a rally before heading to a Steelers game.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.