Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers fans irked over players' appearance at Trump speech receive letter from org

Mason Rudolph, Rocky Bleier and Miles Killebrew were on stage at the Trump event

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Pittsburgh Steelers players present Trump with custom jersey during US Steel rally Video

Pittsburgh Steelers players present Trump with custom jersey during US Steel rally

Pittsburgh Steelers players Mason Rudolph and Miles Killebrew, alongside former great Rocky Bleier, joined President Donald Trump on stage during a US Steel deal rally Friday, presenting him with a custom jersey. (Credit: The White House)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers sent a letter to fans who took issue with players showing up to President Donald Trump's speech at the U.S. Steel plant in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Miles Killebrew and former running back Rocky Bleier, who won four Super Bowls in Pittsburgh in the 1970s, took the stage and presented the president with a custom No. 47 jersey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump and Rocky Bleier

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Rocky Bleier, left, presents a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant on Friday, May 30, 2025 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Fans appeared to be upset with their appearance and let the Steelers organization know about it. The team noted in the letter that the views of the players do not necessarily reflect the views of the franchise. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the letter.

"We appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts with us. As valued fans, your voice is an essential part of what makes our Steelers community and fan base so strong," the letter reportedly read.

"We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base. Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views, and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization. Thank you again for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your passion and your continued support of the team."

Mason Rudolph speaks

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, center, speaks as former Pittsburgh Steelers player Rocky Bleier, left, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew and President Donald Trump, right, listen at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant on Friday, May 30, 2025 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

EAGLES AGREE TO TRADE DE BRYCE HUFF TO 49ERS FOR 2026 MID-ROUND DRAFT PICK

A Stelelers spokesperson confirmed the organization responded to those who were upset.

Trump introduced each of the three players, praising Rudolph as a potential franchise quarterback for the Steelers. 

"I happen to think a really good quarterback is a man named Mason Rudolph," Trump said. "I think he's going to get a big shot. He's tall. He's handsome. He's got a great arm. And I have a feeling he's gonna be the guy."

Trump also complimented Killebrew, calling the safety a "killer."

Mason Rudolph and others with Trump

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, left, former Pittsburgh Steelers Rocky Bleier, and Pittsburgh Steelers Miles Killebrew, right, join President Donald Trump, center right, on stage as they present him a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant on Friday, May 30, 2025 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell each stumped for Trump during his presidential campaign last October. The two appeared at a rally before heading to a Steelers game.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.