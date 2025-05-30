Steelers players join Trump on stage at Pennsylvania event and give him custom jersey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump was joined on stage by Pittsburgh Steelers players during his speech at the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Friday.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Miles Killebrew and former running back Rocky Bleier, who won four Super Bowls in Pittsburgh in the 1970s, took the stage and presented the president with a custom No. 47 jersey.

"I have the honor of making you an honorary Pittsburgh Steeler and would like to present to you your jersey," Bleier said.

Trump introduced each of the three players, praising Rudolph as a potential franchise quarterback for the Steelers.

"I happen to think a really good quarterback is a man named Mason Rudolph," Trump said. "I think he's going to get a big shot. He's tall. He's handsome. He's got a great arm. And I have a feeling he's gonna be the guy."

Trump also complimented Killebrew, calling the safety a "killer."

Trump has become popular among professional athletes throughout his second term and dating back to his campaign, especially among football players. Trump's signature dance became a frequent touchdown celebration during the 2024 NFL season.