Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers players join Trump on stage at Pennsylvania event and give him custom jersey

President Trump received a custom Steelers jersey from Mason Rudolph and Rocky Bleier during a speech at a West Mifflin steel plant

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Pittsburgh Steelers players present Trump with custom jersey during US Steel rally Video

Pittsburgh Steelers players present Trump with custom jersey during US Steel rally

Pittsburgh Steelers players Mason Rudolph and Miles Killebrew and former great Rocky Bleier joined President Donald Trump on stage during a U.S. Steel deal rally Friday, presenting him with a custom jersey. (Credit: The White House)

President Donald Trump was joined on stage by Pittsburgh Steelers players during his speech at the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Friday.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Miles Killebrew and former running back Rocky Bleier, who won four Super Bowls in Pittsburgh in the 1970s, took the stage and presented the president with a custom No. 47 jersey. 

"I have the honor of making you an honorary Pittsburgh Steeler and would like to present to you your jersey," Bleier said.

Trump in western Pa.

President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin Plant Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Trump introduced each of the three players, praising Rudolph as a potential franchise quarterback for the Steelers. 

STEELERS STAR LINEBACKER SAYS AARON RODGERS FREE AGENCY SAGA IS NOT A 'DISTRACTION AT ALL'

Trump at steel plant

President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin Plant Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

"I happen to think a really good quarterback is a man named Mason Rudolph," Trump said. "I think he's going to get a big shot. He's tall. He's handsome. He's got a great arm. And I have a feeling he's gonna be the guy."

Trump also complimented Killebrew, calling the safety a "killer." 

Trump and Rocky Bleier

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Rocky Bleier presents President Donald Trump with a Steelers jersey during a rally with steelworkers in West Mifflin, Pa., outside Pittsburgh Friday, May 30, 2025. (Pool)

Trump has become popular among professional athletes throughout his second term and dating back to his campaign, especially among football players. Trump's signature dance became a frequent touchdown celebration during the 2024 NFL season. 

