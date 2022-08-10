Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers' Diontae Johnson faces lawsuit after skipping out on youth football camp: report

Johnson's agent reportedly gave camp organizers less than 15 minutes' notice that his flight was canceled

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was hit with a lawsuit earlier this month for failing to appear at a youth football camp organized in his name, according to a report. 

Johnson, who signed a two-year contract extension worth up to $36.71 million earlier this month, was accused by FlexWork Sports Management LLC in a lawsuit filed in federal court on Aug. 3 of failing to show up for a camp appearance at Cupples Stadium on May 22, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, citing court documents. 

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

According to the lawsuit, Johnson’s agent texted the event organizers 13 minutes before the start of the camp to say that the Pro Bowl wideout would arrive later in the day after his flight out of Florida had been canceled due to weather. 

Johnson eventually left the airport after not wanting to wait for his second flight, according to the filings. 

Camp attendees reportedly paid of fee of $125, which included a "team photo" with Johnson and other additional take homes. The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages after claiming it refunded more than $36,000 and issued the same amount in future credits. The lawsuit also outlined additional losses related to operational costs. 

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled by Jimmy Smith #22 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled by Jimmy Smith #22 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

"As a result of Johnson’s breach, FlexWork has suffered and continues to suffer damages in an amount to be determined at trial, plus interest, costs, disbursement, and attorneys’ fees," the filing read, via the Post-Gazette. 

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

An agreement between Johnson and the company reportedly stated that he was to pay a $2,250 fee, plus expenses related to the event if he canceled after April 5.

