Last Update September 13, 2015

Steelers' defense bounces back, frustrates Manuel, Bills in 23-10 romp

    Pittsburgh Steelers' Jerricho Cotchery pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) (The Associated Press)

    Buffalo Bills' Jairus Byrd, right, returns an interception as Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro (66) reaches for him during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (The Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh shut down rookie quarterback E.J. Manuel in his return, pounding the Bills in a 23-10 win on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 204 yards and a touchdown, Le'Veon Bell added 52 yards rushing and a score as the Steelers (3-6) snapped a two-game losing streak.

A week after giving up 610 yards and 55 points in a loss to New England, Pittsburgh held the Bills (3-7) to 227 total yards, more than one-third coming on a meaningless drive in the final minutes.

Manuel completed 22 of 39 passes for 155 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Steelers limited Buffalo to 95 yards rushing, nearly 50 below its average, and sacked Manuel three times.

