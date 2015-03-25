Stars' Garbutt faces suspension hearing

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Dallas Stars left wing Ryan Garbutt faces a suspension after an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for an incident in Sunday's game against Anaheim.

In-person hearings are required under the collective bargaining agreement for any suspension that can exceed five games.

Garbutt was not penalized in the second period for a high hit near the head of Anaheim's Dustin Penner. The Ducks forward was releasing a shot as he was hit by Garbutt, who appeared to leave his feet to deliver the blow.

Penner was helped to the dressing room and did not return to the game.

After the contest, the Ducks said Penner had full mobility and was walking under his own power.