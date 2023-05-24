Expand / Collapse search
Stars apologize to Golden Knights, NHL after fans litter ice with debris during shutout loss

Vegas up 3-0 in Western Conference Finals

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Dallas Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts apologized to the NHL and the Vegas Golden Knights after their fans threw debris at opposing players during a 4-0 Game 3 loss in the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

With their team down 4-0 late in the second period, Dallas fans vented their displeasure by throwing debris on the ice.

A Vegas staff member attempts to clean up popcorn

A staff member cleans up popcorn thrown by a fan as the Vegas Golden Knights take the ice for the third period against the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Referees had the players leave the ice for the locker rooms with 21.6 seconds remaining in the period after Dallas center Max Domi was assessed a 10-minute misconduct penalty.

"On behalf of the Dallas Stars organization, I would like to apologize to the Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League for the actions of a few of our spectators at last night’s game," Alberts said Wednesday in a statement. "Their actions were unacceptable and put the safety of the players and fans at risk."

"We take pride in providing the best experience for everyone who enters our arena. The actions of these individuals certainly do not reflect our great city, organization and loyal [fan base]."

Scott Wedgewood reacts to fans throwing debris

Scott Wedgewood of the Dallas Stars looks on as fans throw debris on the ice during the second period in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

When the teams returned to the ice to finish up the second period, a bag of popcorn was thrown in the direction of Vegas goaltender Adin Hill.

"It was a little weird," Hill said. "I’ve never seen so much stuff on the ice, that’s for sure."

Workers clear debris off the ice

Workers clear debris thrown by fans late in the second period in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Golden Knights scored three goals in the first period, all of which came within the first 7:10 of the game.

"We have tremendous fans. We love playing for them. They’re engaged, and they want it as much as we did, and they showed it in that way," Stars forward Joe Pavelski said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "You don’t like to see it, but we have to be better for them."

Vegas will go for the sweep in Game 4 on Thursday.

