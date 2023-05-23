Expand / Collapse search
Stars-Golden Knights playoff game halted after Dallas fans angrily throw debris on ice

The Stars entered the night down 2-0 in the Western Conference Final

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Dallas Stars fans are not happy.

Already down two games to nothing in the Western Conference Final, things only got worse for the Stars, as the Vegas Golden Knights got out to an early 4-0 lead.

When the clock started to tick in the final seconds of the second period, Stars fans let their displeasure be known by throwing debris on the ice.

Stars employee cleaning ice

An ice-crew member cleans the ice after fans throw debris during the second period in Game Three of the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on May 23, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Because of that, with 21.6 seconds left in the period, both teams were forced to head into the locker room early.

Several bottles were seen on the ice, and the public address announcer can be heard telling the fans not to do so.

The Zamboni came out to clean the surface, and both teams returned for the end of the second/start of the third period - but the flying objects didn't stop.

A bag of popcorn was thrown in the direction of Adin Hill upon returning to the ice.

Knights skating off ice

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and goaltender Adin Hill (33) leave the game after fans throw items on to the ice in the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in game three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Vegas scored three goals in the first period, all within the first 7:10 of the hockey game. They won both of the first two games in overtime on their home ice.

ice crew cleaning

Members of the ice crew clear the ice after fans throw items on to the ice in the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in game three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.  (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Assuming the score holds the Golden Knights are now one win away from their second Stanley Cup Final in team history - their first season was in 2017-18.