Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Stars align at Syracuse: Rex Ryan, Sammy Watkins on hand to watch Clemson (video)

By | FoxSports
Dec 29, 2014; Orlando, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers mascot prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl at Florida Citrus Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan and wide receiver Sammy Watkins were at the Carrier Dome to watch the Clemson-Syracuse game. Joshua S. Kelly USA TODAY Sports

It was a stampede at Syracuse's Carrie Dome Saturday as Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan and star wide receiver Sammy Watkins were in attendance for the Clemson-Syracuse game.

Ryan, whose son Seth plays wide receiver for No. 1 Clemson, showed his support for the Tigers earlier in the week when he wore a Clemson helmet to a press conference.

Watkins starred for Clemson from 2011-13 and caught 240 passes for 3,391 yards and 27 touchdowns before being selected in the first round by the Bills.