Stars align at Syracuse: Rex Ryan, Sammy Watkins on hand to watch Clemson (video)
Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan and wide receiver Sammy Watkins were at the Carrier Dome to watch the Clemson-Syracuse game.
It was a stampede at Syracuse's Carrie Dome Saturday as Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan and star wide receiver Sammy Watkins were in attendance for the Clemson-Syracuse game.
Ryan, whose son Seth plays wide receiver for No. 1 Clemson, showed his support for the Tigers earlier in the week when he wore a Clemson helmet to a press conference.
Watkins starred for Clemson from 2011-13 and caught 240 passes for 3,391 yards and 27 touchdowns before being selected in the first round by the Bills.