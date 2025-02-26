Star NJ wrestler's college career won't be affected despite brawl at tourney leads to arrest: report

A wild story came out of New Jersey high school wrestling over the weekend, as Anthony Knox Jr., the No. 1-ranked 126-pound wrestler in the country, was detained after a brawl involving his dad and other fans at a district tournament.

While his short-term future in the sport has been affected, the long term is a different story for Knox.

Knox had already won his match at the NJ District 25 Wrestling Tournament at Collingswood High School, which pushed him down the path to winning his fourth straight state title in his weight class.

However, after the 190-pound final, a brawl started in the stands, which saw Anthony Knox Sr. at the center of it. His son was seen in video footage of the brawl sprinting up the bleachers to join in.

When the dust settled, both Knox Sr. and Knox Jr. were arrested, according to Jersey Sports Zone.

Knox Jr. has since been disqualified from participating in the state tournament in Atlantic City, but his future at Cornell University, the school he committed to as the next step of his wrestling career, came into question.

Mike Grey, Cornell’s wrestling coach, told NJ.com that he had a "tough conversation" with Knox Jr., and he will still be wrestling for the university in the future.

It may not come next season, as the report added that Knox has discussed taking a year off before enrolling in 2026-27.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) released a statement regarding Knox, explaining their decision to disqualify him from the state tournament.

"Earlier today, I informed the Saint John Vianney High School administration that the student-athlete wrestling in the 126-pound weight class has been disqualified from the NJSIAA wrestling state tournament," NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The disqualification was the result of my investigation into an incident that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at the district tournament hosted at Collingswood High School. I have determined that the disqualified student-athlete violated both the association’s sportsmanship policy and its disqualification rule for leaving the bench area during an altercation.

"I would like to thank the administrators and coaches from our member schools and those spectators who provided written statements and videos to assist the investigation. I also would like to thank event staff security and the Collingswood Police Department for their efficient handling of this incident, which allowed the tournament to be completed without further incident.

"I did not make this decision lightly. I am fully aware of the consequences to the student-athlete. He is a senior, and this disqualification effectively ends his high school career. However, my role is to uphold the integrity of high school athletics by ensuring that all participants adhere to the same rules and are held to the same standards of sportsmanship and safety.

"Let it be clear, the association cannot, and will not, condone actions that violate its sportsmanship policy or its member school-approved rules."

Knox Jr. also released a statement on Instagram.

"As many of you know, I have been disqualified from my next two matches due to an unfortunate incident that occurred in the stands at Collingswood HS well after I had finished competing at the district tournament," Knox Jr. wrote. "Like anyone, my only concern at that time was protecting the safety of my family. While I respect the NJSIAA’s decision, my family and I are currently reviewing our options to determine the best course of action moving forward.

"I am disappointed in this outcome, but remain happy and grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. l am committed to supporting my teammates still representing our school and the sport of wrestling with the same passion and dedication that got us here. No matter what happens next, I will continue to train, compete, and push myself to be the best wrestler and person I can be as I continue my career onward at Cornell University.

"Thank you all for your continued love and support. It truly means the world to me. I’m more motivated than ever and excited to prove to everyone what I already know, that I’m the best there is."

