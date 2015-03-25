Stanley Cup winner Jamal Mayers retires from NHL

Jamal Mayers, the checking forward who played last season for the Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks, retired from the NHL on Friday after 14 seasons.

"It really has been an amazing experience to have had the chance to play 14 seasons in the NHL, and finish it all off last season as a part of the Chicago Blackhawks winning the Stanley Cup," Mayers said.

The former Western Michigan player had 90 goals, 129 assists and 1,200 penalty minutes in 915 regular-season games with St. Louis, Toronto, Calgary, San Jose and Chicago. Last season, he had two assists and 16 penalty minutes in 19 games for the Blackhawks.