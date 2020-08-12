Stanley Cup Playoffs: Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens face off in Round 1

The Montreal Canadiens may have been the lowest-seeded team entering the Stanley Cup Playoffs but after an upset victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying rounds, they are ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round Wednesday night.

Veteran goaltender Carey Price allowed only seven of 133 shots on net in Montreal’s 3-1 win over Pittsburgh. Coupled with an offense that saw several forwards produce in the qualifying round, the Canadiens present a big threat to the Flyers.

"They just played a big series, big win, they were underdogs there," Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said, according to NHL.com. "They're a good team. You can't take anyone lightly in this league. You've got to be ready at the drop of the puck. I think for us it's a good matchup and it'll be a fun series."

The Flyers are hot off a very successful round-robin tournament where they went 3-0 against the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning - outscoring their opponents 11-3.

The Flyers were better on the power play and penalty kill and had a lower goals-against average than the Canadians when the season was paused but that didn’t translate for Philadelphia during the round-robin.

Montreal will be relying on Price in a big way if they’re to stop Flyers top scorers Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes.

WHAT TO KNOW

WHEN:

Game 1: Aug. 12, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Aug. 14, 3 p.m. ET

Game 3: Aug. 16, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Aug. 18, 3 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Aug. 19, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Aug. 21, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Aug. 23, TBD

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

WHO’S MISSING?

Flyers right winger Jakub Voracek missed the final round-robin games due to an undisclosed injury. His status for Wednesday is unknown and will be a game-time decision. Forward Oskar Lindblom, who was diagnosed in December with a rare form of cancer, is on the injured reserve list but arrived in the bubble on Tuesday in hopes of being able to join his team. He will have to undergo the NHL’s mandatory quarantine protocols.

Canadiens forward Jake Evans is out after taking a serious hit from Penguins forward Brandon Tanev during the qualifying round.