Troy Aikman questions why anyone wants to coach in the NFL: 'Tough job right now'

Coaching in the NFL is not easy, and Troy Aikman knows it.

In a recent radio appearance in Dallas, where he played out his Hall of Fame career, Aikman questioned why it continues to be a hot commodity.

"Sean McVay, he flirted with it a few years ago after they had won their Super Bowl, and he had given a lot of consideration to going into television. We’re seeing that from coaches, we’ve seen it from officials who have left the field to go into television. It’s a tough, tough job right now. I’ve often said, I’m not sure why anyone would want to go into coaching. People still are," Aikman said to The Ticket.

Ironically, Aikman is reportedly assisting the Miami Dolphins in finding their next head coach, just as he did with their general manager. But, to prove Aikman's point, the speculation is that Mike Tomlin, who stepped down after 19 seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, is looking to go into television.

In terms of the GM search, the Dolphins’ ownership reportedly wanted an "outside, respected perspective from someone who had strong relationships across the league."

Miami fired Chris Grier as its general manager in October. He had been with the organization since 2000 and served as the team’s general manager since 2016. Last month, head coach Mike McDaniel opted to bench Tua Tagovailoa for Quinn Ewers, saying the seventh-round rookie gave them a better chance to win.

Last week, owner Stephen Ross cut ties with McDaniel, citing a need for " comprehensive change " after the team missed the playoffs for a second straight year with a 7-10 finish this season.

The Dolphins made back-to-back playoff appearances in McDaniel’s first two seasons as head coach but were eliminated both times in the first round. The following season, they were eliminated after suffering an unexpected loss to the New York Jets in the team’s season finale.

McDaniel’s final season in Miami was tumultuous, highlighted by Tagovailoa's struggles and his eventual benching in the final three games of the season.

As one of his last major moves as head coach, McDaniel said that the Dolphins would hold a quarterback competition for the 2026 season. Tagovailoa then said it would be "dope" to have a "fresh start."

