Seahawks unsure if star QB Sam Darnold will play vs 49ers after sustaining injury in practice: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks are set to enter their NFC Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers with a major question mark: the health of star quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold said he felt something in his oblique while throwing passes during Thursday’s practice and stopped throwing. The 28-year-old has not thrown a football since, and the Seahawks believe — but don’t know — that he will be ready to start Saturday’s game, according to ESPN.

Backup quarterback Drew Lock took Darnold’s place and received the first-team reps the last two days and will start if Darnold can’t go.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Didn’t want to push it," Darnold said Thursday. "Wasn’t the day to push it. That was it. Just came inside, got some rehab. Feel like I’ll be ready to go for Saturday."

Darnold said it was the first time he has dealt with an oblique issue and that he would be getting treatment on it leading into the game. He remained confident that he would play.

When asked about his chances of sitting out, Darnold said, "Very low percentage. Probably closer to zero."

FOX SUPER 6 CONTEST: CHRIS 'THE BEAR' FALLICA'S NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND PREDICTIONS

Darnold has been great for the Seahawks in his first season with the team, leading them to a 14-3 record, an NFC West Division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. In 17 games, Darnold has completed 67.7% of his passes for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, earning his second straight Pro Bowl selection.

If Darnold cannot play against the 49ers, it would be a major blow. Lock has appeared in five games this season, throwing just three passes.

Lock started five games for the New York Giants last season, going 1-4 with a 59.1% completion percentage and throwing for 1,071 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He has started 28 games in his career, going 10-18.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Drew’s been really impressive throughout OTAs and training camp and in his role," offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said. "A lot of confidence in Drew. Brought him here for a reason."

The top-seeded Seahawks play the No. 6-seeded 49ers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.