Stanley Cup Playoffs: Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars conference finals preview

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars will meet in the Western Conference Finals, with the winner heading to the Stanley Cup final.

Vegas is looking to make its second Stanley Cup final appearance in three seasons. The Golden Knights have only been around for three seasons, which is historic in its own right.

To get to the conference final, the Golden Knights took care of the Chicago Blackhawks in five games and the Vancouver Canucks in six games.

The Golden Knights got to the Stanley Cup final in 2018 only to lose to the Washington Capitals in five games. The team was bounced out of the first round last season.

Vegas will have a tough matchup to get to the final. The Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL.

Dallas got past the Calgary Flames in six games and the Colorado Avalanche in seven games. Dallas has not been to the conference finals since 2008 – where they lost to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Stars got to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999 and 2000. They won the Stanley Cup in 1999 over the Buffalo Sabres and lost the following year to the New Jersey Devils.

The Dallas teams of old are far-along in the rearview mirror. The Stars will need to step up on defense to combat a tough attack from Vegas.

Here’s what else you need to know about the teams.

**

VEGAS STAT LEADERS

Points: Shea Theodore (16)

Goals: Alex Tuch (8)

Assists: Shea Theodore (10)

Saves: Robin Lehner (269)

**

DALLAS STAT LEADERS

Points: Miro Heiskanen (21)

Goals: Denis Gurianov (8)

Assists: Miro Heiskanen (16)

Saves: Anton Khudobin (408)

**

SCHEDULE (All times Eastern)

Game 1: Sept. 6 (8 pm; NBC)

Game 2: Sept. 8 (8 pm; NBC Sports)

Game 3: Sept. 10 (8 pm; NBC Sports)

Game 4: Sept. 12 (8 pm; NBC)

Game 5: Sept. 14 (TBD)

Game 6: Sept. 16 (TBD)

Game 7: Sept. 18 (TBD)