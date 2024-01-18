Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup champion performs Heimlich maneuver on choking NHL employee in press box: report

Tony Hrkac saw an NHL employee turning 'purplish'

Ryan Morik
An on-ice hero became a real-life hero earlier this month by saving the life of an NHL employee.

Tony Hrkac, now a scout for the Tampa Bay Lightning, was in the press box for a Los Angeles Kings-Detroit Red Wings game on Jan. 4 when, suddenly, a dire situation occurred.

An employee of the league started turning "purplish," TMZ Sports said, after choking on a piece of a pretzel.

Tony Hrkac with Blues

Tony Hrkac, #18 of the St. Louis Blues, skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during NHL game action on March 9, 1989 at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. St. Louis defeated Toronto 4-1. (Graig Abel/Getty Images)

Hrkac then came to the rescue by performing the Heimlich maneuver and getting the food out.

The employee, TMZ Sports says, wants to stay anonymous.

Hrkac played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Blues, Quebec Nordiques (now the Colorado Avalanche), Sharks, Blackhawks, Stars, Oilers, Islanders, Ducks and Atlanta Thrashers (now the Winnipeg Jets), winning the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas.

Tony Hrkac with Quebec

Tony Hrkac, #28 of the Quebec Nordiques, skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during NHL game action on Jan. 3, 1989 at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. Toronto defeated Quebec 5-4. (Graig Abel/Getty Images)

Hrkac retired after the 2004-05 season but returned in 2009 to play parts of two AHL seasons.

Hrkac starred at the University of North Dakota in the 1980s, winning a national championship in 1987 and being named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. He also was named the top hockey player in Division I hockey that season. 

Tony Hrkac with Thrashers

Center Tony Hrkac, #12 of the Atlanta Thrashers, skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the NHL game at Air Canada Centre on Oct. 31, 2002 in Toronto. The Maple Leafs and Thrashers tied 3-3. (Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

Just two weeks after winning the college title, he made his NHL debut in the playoffs. He was a second-round pick (32nd overall) in the 1984 NHL Draft and recorded 132 goals and 239 assists in 758 games.

