St John's coach Rick Pitino pays homage to late school legend Lou Carnesecca with vintage look

It's been over three decades since Lou Carnesecca was last on the sidelines for the St. John's Red Storm, but his presence continues to be felt.

"Looie" died last week at the age of 99, prompting a multitude of tributes in the college basketball world as well as the tri-state area.

But the St. John's legend is still fresh in the minds of many, including current head coach Rick Pitino.

During the Jonnies' game against Kansas State on Saturday, Carnesecca wore a replica vintage sweater that Carnesecca made famous during his time with the school. It's the school's first game since his passing.

The game was played at the arena that bears Carnesecca's name - the arena opened in 1961 and was named after the Hall of Fame coach in 2004.

Carnesecca was the coach of St. John’s for 24 seasons over two stints. He led the team to 18 seasons in which the team won at least 20 games and 18 NCAA Tournament appearances. His teams produced star players like Chris Mullin, Bill Wennington, Mark Jackson and Walter Berry.

St. John’s won the NIT Championship in 1989, and Carnesecca was named to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992 – the year he retired from the sport.

Carnesecca took over for Joe Lapchick before the start of the 1965-66 season. He became the head coach for the New York Nets of the American Basketball Association in 1970 and later came back to the team, known then as the Redmen, replacing Frank Mulzoff.

His best team was the 1984-85 squad led by Mullin, Berry, Jackson and Wennington. They had 31 wins and were 15-1 in the Big East, making it to the Final Four before losing to the Patrick Ewing-led Georgetown Hoyas.

Carnesecca was 526-200 in his coaching career. He was a three-time Big East Coach of the Year and two-time U.S. Basketball Writers Association Coach of the Year.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

