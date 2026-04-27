Spurs' Victor Wembanyama calls out NBA's concussion protocol as he returns in win

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San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama returned to the floor for Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night after he was placed in concussion protocol after Game 2.

Wembanyama said he was disappointed with the way concussion protocol was handled, but didn’t elaborate further.

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"The way the situation was handled was very disappointing," he told reporters. "I’m not saying that not playing was a good or bad decision. It was a decision, I’m not saying it was good or bad. But the way the situation was handled, very disappointing."

He sustained the injury in the first half of the Spurs’ 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. He didn’t return to the game and traveled to Portland while continuing the steps in order to be cleared for Game 4.

"I won’t get into details. I don’t want it to become a distraction. Ask me again after the end of the season," Wembanyama said.

He scored 27 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and served up seven blocks in the Spurs’ 114-93 win on Sunday. The team announced that Wembanyama would be able to play about an hour before tip-off.

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The 7-foot-4 unanimous NBA Defensive Player of the Year averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said the team was prepared to play without Wembanyama if he wasn’t cleared.

"Fortunately, we have a little experience preparing for a variety of lineups and rotations," Johnson said before the game. "I think the guys have really empowered us as a staff, I’d say, throughout the season, of being able to have a brand and identity regardless of availability."

Players like Wembanyama who are diagnosed with a concussion need to clear a series of benchmarks before they are allowed to play. The results are compared to baseline neurological evaluations players take at the start of the season.

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Game 5 is set for Tuesday night back in San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.