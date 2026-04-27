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NBA Playoffs

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama calls out NBA's concussion protocol as he returns in win

The Spurs star sustained the injury in Game 2 and said he won't elaborate further until after the season ends

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama returned to the floor for Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night after he was placed in concussion protocol after Game 2.

Wembanyama said he was disappointed with the way concussion protocol was handled, but didn’t elaborate further.

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San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacting during a basketball game.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts after a play during the second half of Game 4 in the first-round NBA playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., on April 26, 2026. (Jenny Kane/AP)

"The way the situation was handled was very disappointing," he told reporters. "I’m not saying that not playing was a good or bad decision. It was a decision, I’m not saying it was good or bad. But the way the situation was handled, very disappointing."

He sustained the injury in the first half of the Spurs’ 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. He didn’t return to the game and traveled to Portland while continuing the steps in order to be cleared for Game 4.

"I won’t get into details. I don’t want it to become a distraction. Ask me again after the end of the season," Wembanyama said.

He scored 27 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and served up seven blocks in the Spurs’ 114-93 win on Sunday. The team announced that Wembanyama would be able to play about an hour before tip-off.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama and Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko watching for a rebound during a basketball game

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama and Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko watch for a rebound during the second half of Game 4 in the first-round NBA playoffs in Portland, Ore., on April 26, 2026. (Jenny Kane/AP)

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The 7-foot-4 unanimous NBA Defensive Player of the Year averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said the team was prepared to play without Wembanyama if he wasn’t cleared.

"Fortunately, we have a little experience preparing for a variety of lineups and rotations," Johnson said before the game. "I think the guys have really empowered us as a staff, I’d say, throughout the season, of being able to have a brand and identity regardless of availability."

Players like Wembanyama who are diagnosed with a concussion need to clear a series of benchmarks before they are allowed to play. The results are compared to baseline neurological evaluations players take at the start of the season.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looking during NBA playoff game in Portland

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looks on during the first half of Game 4 in the first-round NBA playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., on April 26, 2026. (Jenny Kane/AP)

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Game 5 is set for Tuesday night back in San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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