Spurs' Parker returns, but Leonard out vs. Thunder

San Antonio, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Spurs guard Tony Parker will return to the lineup for Saturday's marquee game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Parker suffered a right shin contusion in the second half of Monday night's loss to the Clippers and missed games against the Suns and Warriors -- both Spurs victories.

The Spurs, however, will be without starting forward Kawhi Leonard after he underwent a recent dental procedure.

Parker is averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 23 games this season, while Leonard is putting up 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.