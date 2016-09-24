Sprint Cup Practice 2 results for Chase race at New Hampshire

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers hit the track under sunny skies during the first of two Saturday practice sessions ahead of Sunday's Bad Boy Off Road 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Chicagoland race winner Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson shared the top spot on the leader board at the conclusion of the session, laying down identical laps of 132.186 miles per hour.

The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Matt Kenseth was second fastest with a lap of 132.085 mph, as Chase Elliott and Carl Edwards completed the top five.

Following a crash in Friday's opening practice, Chase driver Austin Dillon laid down the 23rd best lap in the session after his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team was forced to get out the backup car.

Sunday's race at NHMS is the second of three races in the first round of the Chase for the Sprint Cup. Four of the 16 drivers in the Chase field will be eliminated following next weekend's race at Dover International Speedway.

Saturday's final Sprint Cup practice will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

For complete results from Saturday morning's session, see below.