Sports world pays tribute to legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne, who rose to fame as the lead singer of the pioneering band Black Sabbath, died Tuesday. He was 76.

Osbourne took the stage for a final time just two weeks ago as he performed a farewell show.

While Osbourne's musical legacy is undeniable, he also became a well-known figure in the sports world.

The New England Patriots were among the sports franchises and sports figures paying tribute to the late heavy metal icon who voiced the introductions of the team's home games for more than two decades.

"The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the passing of music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who provided the iconic intro for Patriots games for over 20 years. Condolences to his family and all who mourn his loss," the franchise wrote on X Tuesday.

Osbourne's "Crazy Train" was the walk-up song of choice for much of Atlanta Braves icon Chipper Jones' Hall of Fame career. Jones recalled a moment the song evoked a reaction during a game against the New York Mets.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Ozzy Osbourne today. I feel Ozzy and I will forever be linked due to his song, ‘Crazy Train’!" Jones wrote on X.

"Quick story…..Facing the Mets at home….I walk to the plate and say ‘Hey Mike (Piazza), how’s it going?’ He says, ‘I’m doing fine Larry, but I hate this f-----g song!’ I said ‘ Well, get ready cuz ur gonna hear about 5 times today!’ Pretty funny ……Rest easy Ozzy!"

Aston Villa Football Club, a Premier League soccer club based in Osbourne's native England, also honored the godfather of heavy metal.

"Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from," the team wrote in a social media post.

"The thoughts of everyone at Aston Villa are with his wife Sharon, his family, friends, and countless fans at this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace, Ozzy."

The St. Louis Blues retweeted a 2019 photo of Osbourne wearing the team's jersey.

"Let’s Go @StLouisBlues! #StanleyCup," Osbourne's post said.

The Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in seven games in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

"St. Louis loves you, Ozzy. RIP," the Blues wrote Tuesday.

The Osbourne family released a statement asking for privacy.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," a family statement from Birmingham, England, said.

In 2020, Osbourne revealed he had Parkinson’s disease after taking a fall.

Osbourne is survived by wife Sharon and his children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

